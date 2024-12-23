David L. Gallagher, 72, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of Dec. 20, 2024, due to illness, with his loving wife by his side. Born in Bath on Sept. 18, 1952, he was the son of Lawrence and Edith Gallagher.

David attended schools in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1970. After graduation, David worked at Bath Iron Works and learned the trade of pipefitter. He later worked for several independent companies, which took him from Maine to Colorado.

David was married to Cindy and had two daughters, Christa and Melissa. He later married Helen and has two stepsons, David and his wife, Caryn, and Jason and his partner, Debbie. He is also survived by grandchildren, Alisha, Cole, Thomas, and Anna; stepgranddaughter, Emily; and great-granddaughter, Harper.

David was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Edith; and his three brothers, Larry, Mike, and Tim.

Per David’s request, there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

