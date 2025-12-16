David Llewellyn Osier, 86, of Bremen, passed away at his home on Dec. 11, 2025 – the very house where he was born on Feb. 5, 1939, the second oldest home in Bremen. His life came full circle in the place he cherished most.

David grew up in Bremen, attending the local one-room schoolhouse before graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1957. David married his high school sweetheart, Norma Depatsy, on Sept. 6, 1958. He went on to the University of Maine at Orono, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1961. Following college, David went on to enter training to serve his country in the U.S. Army, later transferring to the Army Reserves from 1962 to 1970, during which time he earned his ROTC certification.

David began his professional career with the U.S. Department of Transportation, traveling out west to help build roads and bridges. Though the work was meaningful, his heart remained in Maine. He returned home to work for the State of Maine Department of Transportation, where he also obtained his surveyor’s certification. Eventually seeking a more hands-on way of life, David turned to the sea and became a lobster fisherman.

He purchased and refurbished his first lobster boat, the Melanee D, and during his years on the water, he built three additional boats in his shop that once was a dance hall built by his family called the Riverview Pavillion – the Melanee, the Norma Jean, and the Norma Jean II. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to sell lobster independently and later expand into buying and selling other fishermen’s catch through his business, Maine Fresh Lobster. In 1995, David entered the trucking industry, founding Swiftline Trucking. With three Peterbilt trucks, he hauled loads from coast to coast until his retirement in 2005.

Retirement did little to slow David down. He devoted his time to gardening, beekeeping and honey production, tending fruit trees in his orchard, tapping trees for syrup, and cutting timber from his land to mill into boards. David also served as a town selectman, was a member of the school board, volunteered with the Bremen Fire Department, and served on the Evergreen Cemetery Committee.

David was predeceased by his beloved wife, Norma Osier; and his son, Martin Osier.

He is survived by his children: David J. Osier and wife, Toni, of Bremen, Donald Osier and fiance, Marcia McAllister, of Jay, and Melanee Osier-Gilbert and husband, John Gilbert, of Bremen; his sister, Alice Depatsy, of Waldoboro; and sister-in-law, Marie Bird, of Warren. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as his two loving caretakers, Shelly Mackenzie, of Waldoboro, and Laurie Fitzpatrick, of Pemaquid, who were just like family. Lastly his dog, Effie, who he completely adored. He was looked up to and admired by many people who knew him, especially the younger fishermen in town. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held in the spring on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Medomak Road in Bremen.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Osier family, go to hallfuneralhomes.com.

