A memorial service for David L. Roberts, who passed away Jan. 23, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 3 at the St. Giles’ Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road in Jefferson. Interment with military honors, will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Washington Road (Route 126) in Jefferson. Please contact Hall’s of Waldoboro if you need timing information. (207-832-5541).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print