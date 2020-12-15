David L. Whitney, 83, of Nobleboro, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, with his loving wife and three children by his side, on Dec. 14, 2020.

Per David’s wishes, his body will be donated to science. In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

