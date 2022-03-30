David Louis Sidelinger, 64, of Newcastle, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center. He was born in Damariscotta on May 11, 1957, son of Warren Lot and Beryl (Erving) Sidelinger (Sr.). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Lot Sidelinger (Jr.); and two sisters, Lucille Ann and Sandra Beryl Sidelinger.

David served in the U.S. Army and worked as a press support for The Lincoln County News from 1989 to 2019.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

David is survived by his brother, Tony Sidelinger (Peggy), of Alabama; and sister, Barbara Wentworth, of Alabama; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and uncles.

Celebration of life will be in Maine; a date is yet to be determined.

