David McLeod Rand, the third of four sons, was born to Carolyn and Alvas Rand on Dec. 21, 1934. He and his brothers Bud, Dick, and Tom, were a lively bunch who relished in a shared sense of fun and humor. He had a very special relationship with his brother, Tom, who was 12 years his junior.

David was a talented athlete and excelled on sports teams at Cony High School, Northfield Mt. Hermon School, Springfield College, and the University of Maine at Orono.

He met his future wife, Julie Pullen, when they were children growing up in Augusta. They were married in the Green Street Methodist Church in 1957.

David and Julie have three daughters, Pam, Kathie, and Susan. David was a fun, devoted, and loving father who created many spirited opportunities for his children and family. He encouraged their interests and talents and expressed love and pride in their accomplishments.

Pursuing a successful and meaningful career at the University of Maine at Orono, David began as an assistant football coach and member of the coaching staff that took the Black Bears to the 1965 Tangerine Bowl in Florida. At the University, David transitioned into the Dean’s office assuming the role of Associate Dean of Student Activities and Director of the Memorial Union.

Open and supportive of people from all walks of life, David appreciated different points of view. He loved people, was deeply curious about everyone he met, and seemed to know people wherever he went. He was loved and respected by many students and friends in Orono.

David was passionate about music and listened to it all day long. He whistled throughout the day. Being of Scottish descent, he learned to play the bagpipe and joined a bagpipe band. His knowledge and enjoyment of music embodied his soul and carried him through life. He was listening to piano music when he died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Julie and David retired to a home on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson, where the family had summered for many years. During his 22 years of retirement, he enjoyed the friendship and love of his Jefferson friends. He gave generously of his time to the former Damariscotta Lake Watershed Association.

Above all, David cared for and loved his family. In turn, he was loved and admired by all his children and grandchildren who affectionately remember him as Papa. He brought smiles to the faces of his great-grandchildren with whom he played.

David is lovingly remembered by his wife, Julie Rand; his daughters, Pam Dawson and husband, Bill, Kathie McCatherin and former husband, Chuck McCatherin (Ruthie Noble), Susan Pullen and husband, Rich; his grandchildren, William and wife, Annie, Jacob and wife, Brooke, Ben and wife, Meghan, Chad and wife, Stephanie, Jamie, Annie and husband, Nick, and Lindsay and husband, Isaac. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Mattie, William, Blair, Cameron, Ellie, Grace, Jonathan, and Carolyn; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.

The family wishes to thank Todd Woodsome and the teams at Northern Lights Home Care, and Home Instead for their loving care of David.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests scholarship donations to University of Maine students. Contact the University of Maine Foundation to contribute to the Music Gift Fund or to the Football Program Fund at Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME. 04469-5792. Tel. 207-581-5100.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of David’s life on Monday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m., at Foreside Community Church, 340 Foreside Rd., Falmouth, ME.

For a full obituary go to: tinyurl.com/davidrandmaine

