David Raymond Chase, 69, of Wiscasset, died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He was born in Gardiner on June 4, 1951, the son of Raymond and Jeannette (Breton) Chase.

He attended Gardiner schools and graduated in 1971, enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed in Germany where he met his wife Connie.

David was employed at BIW for 20 years then became the custodian at the Wiscasset School Department where he was working and planned to retire in June. He was an avid biker and loved his German Shepherds.

He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Frederick Chase; and favorite grandfather, Joe.

David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie Chase, of Wiscasset; daughter, Michelle Chase, of West Virginia; mother, Jeannette Chase, of Augusta; three sisters, Joyce Dill and husband David, of Pittston, Judy Nason and husband Tom, of Winthrop, Janice Violette and James, of Oakland; two grandchildren, Nicole and Hailey Hall, of West Virginia and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, funeral services will be held privately.

A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation in David’s memory, to your favorite Humane Society or charity.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

