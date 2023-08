Celebrating a life well lived, we invite you to join us in celebrating David Rice – father, grandfather, and faithful friend – on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at Coveside Marina and Restaurant (98 Coveside Road, Christmas Cove South Bristol.)

“A life well lived is a legacy, of joy and pride and pleasure, a living lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.”

