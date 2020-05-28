David Samuel Kaler, 80, passed away May 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 3, 1939 in Bath, the son of the late James and Laurada (Jordan) Kaler.

He was a graduate of Morse High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for over 25 years as a ship designer for Bath Iron Works, and then upon retirement continued to work as a substitute teacher for the Bath area schools. At the age of 70 he went on to receive his college degree from the University of Southern Maine.

He was a member of Solar Star Masonic Lodge #14, as well as the Elks Lodge #934 in Bath. He was very active having participated in the Trek Across Maine eight times, hiked 1,800 miles of the Appalachian Trail, ran the half-marathon in the Portland Maine Marathon in 2018, loved to hike Mount Katahdin, and biked Mount Washington. He loved to travel, play golf, was a stock car driver in his younger days, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was known for his storytelling, and enjoyed his time spent with family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sandra (Elliott); his daughter, Marnie Kaler of Machias; his grandson, Katahdin Staples; two sisters, Donna Roush of West Virginia, and Holly Dawson of Phippsburg; two brothers, Bruce and Brian Barter of Boothbay; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Daniel Kaler and Howard Barter.

A celebration of his life will be held in October. Condolences and memories may be shared at mcclurefamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

