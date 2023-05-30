David Scott Gilbert, 63, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, May 27, 2023. Born on Feb. 28, 1960, he was the son of Georgia Brewer, of Newcastle, and Rowland Gilbert Sr., of Damariscotta.

After graduating from Lincoln Academy, Dave went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy from 1978 until 1982. He served aboard the USS TATTNALL DDG 19, and obtained the rank of machinist mate second class petty officer.

As a lifelong fisherman, Dave spent most of his time clamming and oystering along the shores of the Damariscotta River.

He was predeceased by his father, Rowland Gilbert Sr.; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Gertrude Young; paternal grandparents, Walter and Velma Gilbert; brother, Thomas Brewer; and stepsister, Helen Archer.

Dave is survived by his mother and stepfather, Georgia and Walter Brewer Sr.; his sisters, Shari Jutras (Luc), Dawn Estey, Jacky Nelson (Jim), Angie Payne, Rachael Chase (John), Jessica Gordon, and Kerrie-Jo Smith (Jabez); his brothers, Rowland Gilbert Jr. (Debbie), Jim Gilbert, Jerry Gilbert, and Philip Gilbert (Kim). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as his longtime companion, Lori Benner.

There will be an outdoor gathering to remember Dave at the home of Georgia and Walter Brewer Sr. at 179 Ridge Road in Newcastle, on Saturday, June 10 from 1-4 p.m. Out of respect for the family, it is asked that there be no alcohol.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

