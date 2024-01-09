David T. Choate, of Windsor, passed peacefully on the morning of Jan. 3, under the love and care of his son, Michael, and his partner, Jennifer.

David was born on June 23, 1940, a son of Donald and Mavis (Turner) Choate. David was known for many things, his construction business, his service as a U.S. Postal Service rural route carrier, his tireless winters of plowing snow for various towns and businesses, but none will ever define him as much as his love of cows and farming. David started at a very young age as a farmhand on his grandfather’s farm, eventually making his way to the University of Maine at Orono to become a graduate of the agricultural services program in 1965. He continued from there as a farm manager for Lipman Poultry and eventually started his own farm in Windsor on Clover Hill Road, where he raised beef and dairy cattle. You could expect if he was working on your construction site or foundation in June and the sun was shining you might have a hard time finding him unless you knew which field his haying equipment was in that day. He lived his passion and there is a lesson in that for us all.

David is survived by his former wife and best friend, Diana Choate; his two daughters, Mary Dee Grant and Joanne Choate, both of New Harbor; his three sons, Chris Choate and his wife, Randi, of Rockland, Michael Choate and his partner, Jennifer, of Liberty, and Matthew Choate, of Coopers Mills; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life in David’s honor will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road, South China, ME 04358. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. Condolences, stories, or photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

