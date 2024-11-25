David Thomas Roper has completed his work on Earth, and, surrounded by his family and loved ones, has left to be with his lord. David was born May 7, 1947, at Maud Boyd’s place in Pittston, to Thomas and Ruth Graffam Roper.

After graduating from Gardiner Area High School, David met his future bride, Karen, at a Baptist Youth Fellowship meeting. Their fast friendship led to a 55-year marriage. David and Karen raised three daughters in the house he built in Whitefield. David dedicated 32 years of service to the Maine Department of Transportation while also actively contributing to his community. He served on the board of selectmen, budget committee, and as a member of the Whitefield Lions Club. Dave also impacted the lives of the many children he coached in basketball and softball.

A man of many talents, David had a gift for building and creating. Whether it was toyboxes for his grandchildren or a family camp on West Grand Lake, his craftsmanship left lasting impressions. David also shared a special bond with his cousin, George Hall, whom he considered a younger brother. The two formed lifelong memories through their many shared projects and adventures. David was also a talented storyteller, always ready to share wisdom and humor with his family and friends.

After retiring, David and Karen pursued their love of travel, exploring destinations near and far. A meticulously planned trip out west and annual escapes to Anna Maria Island, Fla., were among their favorites. They also enjoyed several trips with their favorite travel buddies, Daniel and Betty Bailey.

David is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Ruth Graffam Roper. He is survived by his wife, Karen; and three daughters and their husbands: Becky and Brent Hallowell, Amy and Peter Bourgeois, and Shelly and Thomas Folsom. He had eight grandchildren: Sam True, Nathan True, Mark Folsom, Carson Hallowell, Adam Folsom, David Bourgeois, Julia Bourgeois, and Elizabeth Folsom. David is also survived by his brother, Robert Roper (Ellen Krasney); sister-in-law, Sue Markatine (Michael “Jim” Bilinsky), sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Fortin (Daniel); niece, Megan Berman (Brian); great-nieces, Lily and Elyse Berman; and godchildren, Douglas and Susan Bailey.

Visiting hours will be held at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, from 3-5 p.m. A celebration of David’s life will be held at The First Baptist Church, 47 Church St., Gardiner, ME 04345 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. Memories, condolences, and photos may be shared with the family on the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Stained Glass Window Fund at 47 Church Street, Gardiner, ME 04345, or at fbcgardiner.org.

David’s warmth, wisdom, and dedication to his family, faith, and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

