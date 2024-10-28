Dawn R. Robert, 46, Bath, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, surrounded by family.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1978, a daughter of Marc Rice and Cathleen Robert-Rice. She grew up in Wiscasset and attended Wiscasset schools. Dawn attended Pine Tree Camp for multiple sessions and considered it to be her “happy place”.

Dawn loved to paint, listen to music, especially Pink, and spend time with her closest friends.

Even though Dawn endured a lifetime of heart-wrenching trials and medical issues due to her disability – quadriplegic cerebral palsy – she didn’t let it tear her down mentally. She was sharp as a tack, witty, and had a laugh and sense of humor that was unmatched. It’s difficult to begin to describe the faith, strength, courage, and honestly pure stubbornness she had, in order to persevere through every medical battle she encountered throughout her life because of it. Dawn was fiercely adamant on her stance of not wanting to be seen as a woman in a wheelchair – but simply an independent woman, who owns one. She achieved that.

It leaves deep sadness and heartache for her family, friends, and caregivers that she walked away from this earth and into heaven, but what an incredible peace knowing she is walking … running … and even dancing with joy at this very moment.

She is survived by her mom, Cathleen R. Robert-Rice, of Bath; her dad, Marc A. Rice, of Bath; her sister, Tiffany Dauphin, of Richmond; her brother, Jamie Rice, of Bath; and nieces and nephews, Kylie Dauphin, Sylas Wolfe, and Annabelle Rice; and aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at American Legion in Bath. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Road, Rome, ME. 04963.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

