Dawn Royer Westcott, 77, died on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Maine Medical Center after a brief but catastrophic illness. Dawn, the daughter of Ernest and Ethel Royer, grew up in Pennsylvania, where she graduated from college with a degree in chemistry, and met and married her husband Michael. After marrying, the couple moved to Maine.

In 1966, Dawn, using waitressing money she earned and saved prior to her marriage, purchased a summer home and 7 acres on Louds Island. The family shared some of their happiest times there.

The following year, Dawn moved to Damariscotta to help Michael set up a law practice and to raise her children; they have lived there ever since. Dawn served as the homemaker, bookkeeper, and anchor of the family.

Dawn was always active. She enjoyed skiing, dancing (even belly-dancing while sporting a gold sequined skirt she made), playing tennis, kayaking, and gardening. She enjoyed reading (the only family member who preferred nonfiction), listening to loud music in her car, watching the Met Opera at the Lincoln Theater, framing pictures, and solving crossword puzzles. Throughout her life, Dawn’s appreciation of nature and animals (a beautiful sunset, the riotous colors of fall, the song of the white-throated sparrow, and stargazing on Louds) brought her joy. Dawn could be laugh-out-loud funny, in part due to her lack of a filter and her quirky sense of humor. One never knew what she might say or do next.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Michael; daughters, Olivia and Helena; son-in-law, Jeremiah McCall; her sister, Faye Hoffman; and grand-dogs, Hattie and Theo.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service.

If you wish to honor her, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter, Lincoln Theater, or Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

