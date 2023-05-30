Dawn Ellen (Eugley) Wright, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on May 18, 2023, at her home in Nobleboro. She was born to Ruel and Elsie Eugley on Dec. 2, 1951, in Waldoboro. Dawn is the youngest of four children, cherished sister to Nancy E. Smith, Earlon Eugley, and Alan Eugley.

Dawn’s early years were spent in Waldoboro, where she received her education and graduated from Medomak Valley High School. She pursued her passion for accounting and data processing by attending Victor Business School. Dawn’s career began at Bath Iron Works, while she simultaneously embarked on a journey in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves, serving as a yeoman.

During her time in Bath, Dawn met the lover of her life, Jeffrey Wright, whom she married on Nov. 30, 1979. Jeffrey’s naval career led them on numerous adventures across the country and overseas. Their first child, Ben Wright, was born in Bath. After that, Chicago became home for a while, where Dawn worked at Abbott Labs and Coast Guard Station Chicago and welcomed their daughter, Kate Wright. In Groton, Conn., she worked as an independent bookkeeper stationed at the Coast Guard Academy in New London. Dawn later became the head librarian at Mayport Naval Base in Mayport, Fla., and worked at Coast Guard Station Mayport. Moving to Newport, R.I. brought new opportunities, including a position as head bookkeeper at Melville Boat Resort and a Coast Guard Station Boston tour. Eventually, when Jeffrey retired from the Navy, they settled in Nobleboro. Dawn also retired from the Coast Guard at Station Rockland as a YN2.

Dawn and Jeffrey shared a passion for antiques and turned it into a full-time pursuit. She managed spaces in 13 shops along the east coast before opening a small shop in Waldoboro. Later, they opened a significant establishment in Warren called Scuttlebutt Antiques, which she successfully operated for 15 years. During this period, Dawn also dedicated herself to fostering and placing West Highland Terriers throughout Maine and eastern Canada.

Throughout her life, Dawn made countless lifelong friends through her various projects. In addition, she devoted herself to loving and supporting her children and grandchildren. Dawn enjoyed every endeavor, from attending Navy/Marine Corps balls to organizing care packages for deployed submariners, sailors, and soldiers. In addition, she had the privilege of meeting Presidents and assisting families of lost soldiers and sailors. Dawn was a woman of boundless energy and always had a project in the works. Her absence is deeply felt, but her memory will forever live on.

Dawn is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; her son, Ben, and his wife, Brooke, and their children, Alyssa, Jacey, and Gunnar, residing in Missouri; her daughter, Kate Busk and her husband, Bryan, and their children, Emma, Sean, and Wesley, living in Belgium; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced and held at the end of July to honor Dawn’s remarkable journey. Instead of flowers or any other tributes, donations may be made to Northern New England Westie Rescue via nnewestierescur.org, an organization close to Dawn’s heart.

We will forever remember Dawn Ellen (Eugley) Wright’s legacy, and her indomitable spirit and dedication to her family, friends, and community will continue to inspire all she touched.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

