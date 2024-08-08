Dean Ellis Shea, 84, of Wiscasset, decided to go on to his next adventure on Aug. 3, 2024 surrounded by the strong love of his family. Dean was born on June 11, 1940, to Donald and Lucille (Quinnam) Shea in Damariscotta.

He grew up in Wiscasset where he spent his early days romping through the woods with his siblings, making up games and stirring up mischief. In eighth grade, the young strapping lad caught the eye of Sandra Taylor and the rest was history. Even while smitten with the dark haired girl, in high school he was an award-winning scholar and outstanding athlete.

At Wiscasset High, Dean was five-time state champion in cross-country and track and field, where he set multiple state records. He also starred on the basketball court and baseball diamond. His baseball prowess impressed Coach John Winkin at Colby College. There Dean helped to lead the team to many championship seasons.

As an English major, he honed his love for language and literature, receiving a degree in education from Colby in 1962. Always in pursuit of knowledge, Dean later earned his master’s from the University of Maine and was awarded fellowships at Carleton College in Minnesota and the University of Oregon to study the musings of Thoreau.

Upon graduation, Dean and Sandra started their married life in Dexter, pulling into town with all their belongings in a VW convertible and a baby boy in the back seat. He began his teaching and coaching career at Dexter High School followed by Foxcroft Academy.

10 years and two daughters later, the Great North Woods called. In East Millinocket, Dean and Sandra became a part of the close-knit community, raised their family, and made life-long friends. For 25 years Mr. Shea or “Coach Shea” was an inspiring fixture at Schenck High School. Students walked into his classroom to find a daily quote on the board and usually left pondering the meaning of life. He enlightened them on the works of Shakespeare, Greek mythology, and Dickens. Always the intellect, Dean pushed his students to expand their thinking and their curiosity about the world around them.

In basketball, baseball and cross-country, Coach Shea spent countless hours developing and motivating his players and his runners to be confident competitors. He always played to win and cherished the championships, but believed in the character-building aspect of athletics above all.

After his retirement, Dean and Sandra moved back to their roots in Wiscasset where he continued to enjoy life with the added amusement of grandchildren, who relished in his tall tales, jokes, and endless games. Regardless of where he lived, Dean’s love of all things wild was evident in the time he spent in nature. Whether he was climbing up Mount Katahdin, casting for trout in his secret fishing spot, hunting for an eight-point buck, breaking fresh XC ski tracks, or simply walking in the Maine woods, Dean shared in these simple pleasures with his friends and family.

He could also be seen paddling on the river or logging many miles as he ran in numerous road races around the state, from 5Ks to marathons. A life-long Red Sox fan, Dean was well-known for his competitive drive, his frugal nature, a good cribbage game, a cold Moxie, and his love for all things Irish. Along with his dry wit he was also a master story-teller, as anyone who has met him could attest.

No one lived with more intention, was more content or derived more happiness from life than Dean. He lived simple but never plain.

Dean is survived by Sandra, his heart, soul, and loving wife of 63 years; and his admiring children, Dennis (Susan) Shea, of Springfield, Pa., Laura (James) Merrill, of Yarmouth, and Paula (Andrew) Stabnick, of West Hartford, Conn. He was a legendary grandfather to his 10 grandchildren: Taylor (Andrew) Pawloski, Brooke Shea, Haley (Christopher) Devinney, Sadie Shea, Camryn Shea, Travis (Sarah) Merrill, Tess Merrill, Ali Merrill, Cole Stabnick, and Aidan Stabnick; and his great-grandchildren, Hannah and Ryan Pawloski, and Scarlett Devinney. Dean was a loyal brother to the late Roy (Patricia) Shea, Charles (Faye) Shea, Harry (Yang) Shea, and Judy (Timothy) Flanagan. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In the words of John Heller, “He was going to live forever or die in the attempt.”

Please join us for a celebration of life on Nov. 2, 2024 at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, ME 04530 at 1 p.m.

In remembrance, consider a donation in Dean’s honor to friendsofbaxter.org or alz.org.

Arrangements made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

