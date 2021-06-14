Dean M. Benner, 67, of Bristol, passed away at his home after a period of declining health. Born on Aug. 23, 1953, in Damariscotta, he was one of seven children born to Mathias and Alice (O’Brien) Benner.

Dean grew up in Bristol, attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1971. After high school, he spent some time in Florida and Wyoming before returning to Maine to settle back in Bristol. Upon his return, he worked locally in carpentry and masonry for several years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mathias Benner and Alice Benner Barstow; his stepfather, Henry Barstow; and a nephew, Christopher Benner.

He is survived by two daughters, Amy Smith and Erica Yantzer, and their families; six siblings, Sheila Greiff, Edward “Buzz” (Terri) Benner, Larry (Karen) Benner, Valerie Clark, Vicky (Brian) Williams and Alice Parlin; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Dean’s request, he will be remembered privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Chapter of Al-Anon, payable to: Al-Anon Family Groups (AFG), PO Box 621, York Beach, ME 03910.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages, for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

