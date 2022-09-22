On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Debbie Ann Jordan, 58, of Union, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Virginia and Frank Fogg Sr. in Rockland on Jan. 22, 1964.

On Oct. 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, George Jordan.

Debbie fought breast and brain cancer for 13 years. She kept beating the odds and fought until it became too much for her. She made many trips to Scarborough for treatments, which her husband and daughter, Cassandra, and sisters, Kay and Sandi, helped her through the journey.

Debbie’s husband and children were her whole world; in the end they gave her the best care possible so she could spend her remaining days at home with her loving family.

She loved their two German shepherds, Margo and Maggie. Those dogs were her babies and her pride and joy. Sadly, Margo left Debbie’s side a few days before her own passing.

Debbie worked as a CRMA, following that she was a stay-at-home mom. Many winters she enjoyed making Christmas wreaths. She enjoyed working in their beautiful flower gardens and watching her hummingbirds as they enjoyed the flowers too. She loved collecting angels and anything pink, her favorite color. Debbie was a strong woman with a very loving heart for all.

Debbie really loved going to the Fogg family gatherings. She would spoil the little kids with love and gifts calling herself “Five-dollar Auntie,” always slipping them $5.00 to go along with gifts and a loving hug.

She is survived by her loving husband, George; son, Jeremy, and daughter, Cassandra Harvey, of Union; brothers, Frank (Sandi) Fogg Jr., of Union, Danny (Kelly) Fogg, of South Thomaston, Eugene (Trudy) Fogg, of Warren, and Terry (Sue) Fogg, of Rockland; and many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank Fogg Sr. and Virginia Fogg.

Visits will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Union.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has taken care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to the family or to share a story or picture visit Debbie’s book of memories page at hallfuneralhomes.com.

