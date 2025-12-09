Deborah Ann (Hodgdon) Westbrook, 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2025 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

Deb was born in Boothbay Harbor on Jan. 18, 1938, the youngest of four siblings born to Philip Westbrook and Edith Madeleine Hains. She attended school in Boothbay Harbor until moving with her parents to Connecticut where she graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1956. It was there she met her longest and dearest friend, Gail Hilliard. They were friends for over 70 years and shared many adventures together!

After graduating high school, Deb enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Sept. 11, 1956. She was a dental technician stationed in Bethesda, Md. It was there that she met her husband of 25 years, William Eugene Duncan. They were married in Hartford, Conn. on July 16, 1960. They had two children, Andrew Westbrook, who was born in Holy Loch, Scotland on Aug. 9, 1961, and Chad Noah, born in Boothbay Harbor on Jan. 29, 1969.

While in the Navy, they were stationed in many locations, including Newfoundland and Scotland, which were her favorites. After Bill retired, they returned to Boothbay Harbor.

Deb worked as a dispatcher for many years at the Boothbay Harbor Communications Center. In 1985, she completed a program of theological education from the School of Theology at the University of the South. She was also a lifetime member of the Crescent Chapter No. 54 Order of the Eastern Star in East Boothbay.

She was a gifted poet and an extremely talented artist. She mostly enjoyed drawing and painting whimsical cartoons. She was an avid reader. She was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. She was a pleasure to be around and loved by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, William Eugene Duncan; son, Andrew Westbrook Duncan; and her siblings, Philip Herman “Red” Hodgdon, Charles Stephen “Steve” Hodgdon II, and Virginia “Ginny” Roberts.

Deb is survived by her son, Chad and his wife, Jean Lee Duncan, their three children, Brady Philip Duncan, Jack Horace Duncan and wife, Elle Mae, and Casey Willard Duncan.

A gathering for friends and family will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Boothbay at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deb’s memory may be made to the Maine Veterans Project, 207 Parkview Avenue, Bangor, ME 04401.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

