Deborah Ann Winchenbach, 73, of Upper Enchanted Township, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Nov. 21, 2023, at her brother’s home in Bremen.

Deborah was born on Aug. 21, 1950, in Damariscotta, to Verge Prior Sr. and Sarah (Teele) Prior.

She grew up in Bremen and attended local schools, graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1968. Deborah met and married the love of her life, Ronald Winchenbach on June 12, 1971.

She worked at the Medomak Canning Factory, Sylvania, built lobster traps, and ended her working career at the Miller School in Waldoboro as an ed tech. She spoke often of the children that she was so proud to have helped along the way.

Deborah was an extraordinary thoughtful and giving person. She had a way of identifying those in need in her community. Whether it was paying for groceries for the family behind her at the checkout, donating clothes to local families, or simply lending an ear to someone when they needed to talk, Deb was always thinking of others.

She lived life to the fullest with an infectious zesty blend of joy, laughter, and a love of family. She made every attempt to attend special events (birthdays, graduations, concerts, etc.) to show her support to others and acknowledge how proud she was of her family. She was very thoughtful when it came to the little things that mattered and knew exactly how to liven up a gathering with a sense of humor that was unrivaled.

Deborah loved the outdoors, fishing, exploring the back roads of northwestern Maine, and spending time with her husband, Ronnie. Upon retirement they built their beautiful mountain top off-grid home and spent many happy years together with their beloved dog, Shamoo. Shamoo brought such joy to her life, kept her company thru the seasons, and never left her side.

One of her favorite activities was spending time with her older sister Gerry and frequenting the Goodwill and Pound Store in Portland looking for bargains.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Geraldine Fahey; brother-in-law, George Fahey; nephew, Mark Fahey; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Prior.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Winchenbach, of Upper Enchanted Township; brother, Verge “Sonny” Prior Jr., of Bremen; nephews, V. Stephen Prior III and husband, Noel, of York, Dennis Prior and wife, Michele, of Bremen, Michael Fahey and wife, Lorna, of Nobleboro, Gregory Tolman, of Washington, Karl Winchenbach, of New Hampshire, Kenneth Winchenbach Walden, of Bath, David Linscott, of Topsham; nieces, Rebecca Stenger, of Sidney, Shari Whalen, of Sedgwick, and Sara Winchenbach, of Mount Desert Island; great nephews, Mike Fahey, of Nobleboro, Danny Fahey, of Portland, Nicholas Prior, of Bremen; great-nieces, Sarah and Katelyn Prior, of Bremen, Erin Dawn Michaud, of Bremen; sisters-in-law, Barbara Linscott, of Washington, and Dale Tolman, of Waldoboro; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Winchenbach, of Blue Hill.

The family will honor Deborah’s life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah’s name can be made to any local animal shelter and by recognizing those less fortunate in your community and finding ways to make a difference thru kindness.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Deborah or to share a story or picture, please visit Deborah’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

