Deborah Cleaves Scott passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Mass., at the age of 84 on Oct. 7, 2021. She was known and loved as a powerful and kind woman who exhibited a genuine fascination with the human condition. Deb touched the lives of many and will be fondly remembered for her unique soul and open heart. She inspired everyone in her orbit to live an authentic life, leading the way with spontaneous enthusiasm.

After graduating from Cornell University with a BA in English, Deb went on to receive an MS in social work from Columbia University and the title of LCSW. She spent many years fulfilling her passion by working in forensic services with the Connecticut Mental Health Center and the Yale Department of Psychiatry. In the final decade of an accomplished career, she held senior leadership positions at two departments of mental health, first in Connecticut and finally in Massachusetts.

Sunlight glinting off the waves and the fresh aroma of ocean brine nourished her soul. After moving from the seaside community of Guilford, Conn., Deb and her husband purchased a home in Hull, Mass. In retirement, they enjoyed sharing their time between Hull – overlooking Boston Harbor – and her beloved family home perched above Muscongus Bay in Browns Cove.

Deb is predeceased by her parents, Barbara and Herbert Cleaves; her stepmother, Madolyn Cleaves; her first husband, Robert Herron; her husband, Blake Haskell; and her brother, Craig Cleaves. She is survived by her son, Nathaniel Herron, and his two children, Hunter and John Herron; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Peter Farrell; her sister-in-law, Sara Cleaves; and countless nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Deborah truly made a difference in the lives of everyone she met. Her love for life, kind soul, and humble wisdom will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in memory of Deborah.

To honor and celebrate Deborah’s life, a service will be held in Round Pond in the spring of 2022.

