Deborah S. Gowell, 67, of Post Road in Bowdoinham, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Bath on April 15, 1956, a daughter of Robert W. and Phyllis E. (Thresher) Clark. She attended Bath schools and Morse High School. Deborah enjoyed her long career as a certified nurse aid at Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath. Some of her coworkers described her as remarkable, amazing, compassionate, and a very attentive caregiver. She made the job fun and everyone loved working with her.

She enjoyed camping every summer with her family. Doing things for her children and grandchildren brought her so much joy, between making rainy day bags for camping trips, to decorating and dressing up for Halloween every year.

She was predeceased by one daughter, Tonya Rose; and three sisters, Bernice Kingsbury, Barbara Gingrow, and Roberta Kenney.

She is survived by one son, Todd Pulliam, of Bath; one daughter, Jennifer Rhoades and her husband, Jason, of Bowdoinham; two brothers, Dennis Clark, of Rockwood, and Richard Clark, of Boothbay; nine grandchildren, Dakota Jones, Connor Jones, Hailie Allison, Destinee Barter, Anthony Pulliam, Christianna Rhoades, Libby Rhoades, Khloe Rhoades, and Logan Rhoades; four great-grandchildren, Sophia Rhodes, Cheyenne Poole, Amelia Brown, and Finley Munsey; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

