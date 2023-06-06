Deborah S. Reynolds, 69, of Waldoboro passed away June 3, 2023, in Rockport at the Sussman House.

She was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Rockland, the daughter of Freeland and Pat Shuman. She was the oldest of four siblings.

She graduated from University of Maine in 1994. She had several different occupations over the years.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Reynolds and Tim Reynolds (Katie); her mom, Pat Shuman; sisters, Becky Jameson, Susie Nash (Maynard), Sally Shuman (Dawn); bonus sister, Kim Lozeau McBride (Kerry); grandson, Wade; and many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Terry Gifford and Becca Evans

Ms. Reynolds was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; dad, Freeland; brother-in-law, Steve Jameson; fiancé, Ira Lewis; and special fur baby, Mr. T.

Per Debbie’s request there will be no services. Cremation arrangements are done by Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

