Debra “Deb” E. Schaffer, 75, of Wiscasset and Kettering, Ohio, passed away at her home on Oct. 7, 2021. Born on July 3, 1946, in Michigan, she was the daughter of William and Dorothea (Zelke) Bates. Deb grew up in Ohio, where she attended local schools.

A fiercely strong and independent woman, she moved to Maine in 1999 to follow her dream of opening an antique store. She started with a shop in Wiscasset, Debra Elizabeth Schaffer’s Antiques, which later became what is now, Debra Elizabeth’s Boutique.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brother, William Bates Jr.; and her beloved son, David White.

She is survived by her son, Matt and his wife, Danielle; step-daughter, Sheila; grandchildren, Brett, Megan and Madison; as well as a niece, Mary Jo Bates.

No services will be held for Debra at this time, so please feel free to celebrate her life in any way that makes you think of Deb. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: New Hope for Women, Attn. Development Director, PO Box A, Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

