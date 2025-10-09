Dennis E. Soule, 81, of Wiscasset, passed away after a period of declining health on the morning of Oct. 3, 2025 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Born on Sept. 24, 1944, he was the son of Catherine (Caton) and Francis Soule Sr.

Dennis grew up in Wiscasset where he attended local schools, and was active with the Boy Scouts. While at Wiscasset High School, he set the shot put record which stood for over 20 years. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and worked sonar on several ships.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Southern Maine where he majored in criminal justice. He worked at Bath Iron Works for over 40 years. His job there took him to many ports within the United States and around the world, testing the ships upon their completion.

He married his wife Jane in 1976, and the couple resided in Wiscasset, where he was a longtime member of the American Legion Post No. 54. Dennis was an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed being with family, loved going to fairs, and going out to eat with his wife and daughter. He was also an animal lover, especially his dogs.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Lou Peaslee; and his brother, Francis “Sonny” Soule Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Soule, of Wiscasset; daughter, Tracy Williams, of Wiscasset; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest with his parents in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

