Dennis Grant Hill, 66, of Edgecomb and Wiscasset, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Aberdeen, Md. on Oct. 1, 1953, he was the son of Raymond and Shirley (Grant) Hill.

Dennis attended local schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School. Upon his graduation, he served in the United States Air Force from 1972-1975, serving honorably with the military police.

Upon returning to Maine, he worked in many capacities throughout the years. He was a carpenter who also enjoyed electrical and plumbing jobs, enjoyed working on the Christmas tree farm, and loved his marine worm business.

He was a longtime member of the Bradford-Sortwell-Wright American Legion Post #54 in Wiscasset. Throughout the years, he served as Adjutant, Honorary Commander, Finance Officer, and also served as District Adjutant.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed camping, campfires, and pool nights with his friends. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed being part of a bass fishing club. When he wasn’t in the woods or on the water, he loved coaching sports, bowling, and his 1947 Ford pickup. More than anything though, he loved being surrounded by his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Shirley Hill.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 47 years, Cindy Lou Hill; son, Corey Hill and his wife Melissa; daughter, Samantha Footer and her husband Joe; grandchildren, Danika Hill, Shanoah Hill, Martina Hill, and Emery Footer; four sisters, Cindy Fowler, Patricia Davis, Kathy Buck, and Mary Ann Bradshaw; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sun., March 1 at the Bradford-Sortwell-Wright American Legion Post #54, 523 Bath Road, Wiscasset.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradford-Sortwell-Wright American Legion Post #54, PO Box 214, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

