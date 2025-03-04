Dennis M. Lailer, 64, passed away suddenly after an increasing illness on Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2025, at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta. Dennis was born in Rockland on May 15, 1960, son to Michael S. and Doris (Glidden) Lailer, of Waldoboro. He graduated from Medomak Valley High School, class of 1978. His parents were proud to say he was the first Lailer to graduate high school.

Dennis worked with his dad at Mike’s Outboard Service for years while he was growing up. Fixing, and selling outboards, inboards, and lawnmowers in the summer to selling snowmobiles and working on them in the winter kept him quite busy. He absorbed his father’s business into his own, Hi Land Enterprises, and moved it to his house after Mike retired.

As a young man he was an independent diver, freelancing wherever he could. Doing so moved him into working for companies such as Traycore, Aqua Tech, and Vast. He also loved being on the water as captain of his boat, The HOPE E, diving for scallops. Dennis worked out of Gloucester on sword boats and captained one to Ireland, Italy, Puerto Rico, and back. The “circle of life,” he called it. He also worked for Colonel Pruce cleaning up oil spills on call to Philadelphia and overseas. Firefighting was in his blood as he started with his dad at a young age, joining the department in Waldoboro as soon as he could.

His main job for 30-plus years was a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works. There he also worked on the emergency response team onboard the ships as they were built and went out on sea trials. There were many tasks he performed. He worked many nights at the damage control station so others could sleep when he never could. Flight ops and training yearly were all part of the job he loved.

Dennis enjoyed snowmobiling, ATV riding, fishing, family history, and time on the water.

He was predeceased by his parents; aunts and uncles on both sides of the family; and good friend, Dennis Hutchins.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his wife, Megan M. (Pratt) Lailer; daughters, Brandi Griffin with her husband, Philip, and Brittany with her partner, Patrick Dare; grandchildren, Keianna Soucia, Lillian Griffin, Bailee, Ryker, Hazel, and Azreal Dare; brothers, Gary Lailer with his wife, Robin, and Robert Lailer with his wife, Erica; nieces, nephews, uncles, and many cousins; as well as good friends, Lee Fessenden, Holly, Brian and Brandon Flagg, Mike Ball, Bud Pietila, Skip Pietila with his wife, Emily Hills Pietila, Rob Rudnick, Anne Holmes, Donald and Branda Pratt.

At Dennis’ wishes, there will be no memorial held. His ashes will be scattered the place of his choosing.

I like to thank the friends who have been so kind and helpful through this time. Your phone calls, visits, and advice have been heeded and mean so much to me.

Please visit Dennis’ memorial page at svremembrancecenter.com/obituaries/dennis-lailer where condolences, photos, and special memories may be shared.

