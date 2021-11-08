Dennis Owen Caissie, 73, of Jefferson, died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, unexpectedly at his home. Dennis was born on Sept. 5, 1948, in Worcester, Mass., to Joseph O. Caissie and Ethel Cunningham Caissie. Dennis was the youngest child of a very large family of 14 siblings. As a young man he moved to Jefferson where he resided until his untimely death.

He also worked at Liam Tree Cutting Service and Bills and Fergusson Surveyors. Most recently he was self-employed as a worm digger. He had been retired for many years.

Dennis was an avid fisherman, with many happy hours spent fishing on Maine’s numerous lakes and ponds. He loved camping up north and classic rock music. He had an innate love of nature and a vast knowledge of the natural world. Dennis had a great sense of humor, an easy laugh and was always very friendly and helpful.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Mary J. Shifman, of Jefferson; three siblings and many friends. Dennis was predeceased by his wife, Stephanie (Getchell) Caissie. There were no children.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

