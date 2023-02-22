Dennis W. Genthner, 77, was born Dec. 1, 1945, passed away at Togus Springs Hospice on Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023. He was born in Bath, a son of the late Malen O. Genthner and Elsie (Moody) Genthner.

As a youth, he enjoyed spending summers with family and friends on Long Pond in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine. He graduated from Morse High School, a member of the class of 1964. Following graduation, Dennis served in the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked as an electrical draftsman at the Bath Iron Works.

He married his wife, Susanne Tarr, and settled in New Harbor, where he became father of two children. Self-employed, he worked as a carpenter, builder, and craftsman. He befriended many through his profession. The homes that he built will endure as part of his legacy. Dennis loved his pets, his dogs were members of his family. He enjoyed watching television, especially black-and-white Westerns, playing guitar, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was an active member of the Bristol Area Lions Club, where he served a term as the club’s president.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Betty Footer and her husband, James Footer; and his nephew, Jeffrey Footer.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, Susanne Genthner, Dennis is survived by his daughter, Amanda Box, and his son, Jason Genthner. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Marco and her husband, Chris Marco; two grandchildren, Samantha and Andrew Box; nieces, Susan Elwell and Kelsey Marco; nephews, Michael Footer, Steve Footer, and David Desmond; and great-nieces and nephews.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in his memory to Bristol Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539.

Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Interment with military honors will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

