Diana Dowse, 72, of Damariscotta, passed away on the morning of May 27, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

A service to remember Diana will be held at the Congregational Church of Bristol in July. Service details, and a full obituary, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

