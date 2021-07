A service in celebration and remembrance of the life of Diana Eames Esterly, who passed away May 18, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Southport United Methodist Church, 372 Hendricks Hill Road (Route 27) in Southport.

A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship room.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print