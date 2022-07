A memorial service for Diana Huntress Dowse, who went home to be with God on May 27, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 14 at the Congregational Church of Bristol. A reception will follow the service at The 1812 Farm in Bristol. Diana will be laid to rest with her parents in Weston, Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

