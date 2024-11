On Nov. 10, 2024, at 7:56 a.m., Diana Marie Tyler passed away from a long battle with cancer at the Sussman House in Rockland. Born Sept. 25, 1946, in Newark, N.J., to Leroy Lawrence and Marie Rusnak. She was married to Ed Tyler for 24 years.

She was a graduate from Catholic University in 1968 with a degree in nursing. Diana retired from the Food and Drug Administration in 2000. She has one brother, Bill and his wife, Marcia, who reside in Newark, Calif.

