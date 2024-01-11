Diana Susan Baston, known to her loved ones as “Di,” passed away on Dec. 27, 2023 in Augusta, at the age of 77. She was born on Feb. 7, 1946 in Saffron Walden, Essex County, England. Di was a beloved wife, mother, sister, stepmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Di was a sweet and smiling woman who brought joy to the lives of those around her. She shared a deep and loving bond with her husband, Roger Baston. Together, they enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as tending to their gardens, embarking on canoe adventures, and taking leisurely walks along the Sheepscot River.

Di is survived by her husband, Roger Baston; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Peter Classen, Wendy and Ernie Pettengill, and Patricia Peterson; her daughter, Kate Hayford; her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Liz Hayford; her stepsons and spouses, Matt and Amanda Baston and Eli and Rebecca Baston; her grandchildren and their families, Ruby and Danny Packer, and great-grandson, Calder, Grady Hayford and his fiancée, Elizabeth Gilbert, Gavin Hayford, Lilia, and Matt Peters, Charlotte Baston, Ian Baston, and Bryce Dickinson; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of love and warmth that will forever be treasured by her family.

In honoring Di’s life and legacy, her family will gather in the springtime to celebrate her life with laughter and memories.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

