Diane “Di” Silar (“call me Di, like the princess”) beloved wife, mother, Gigi/Nonnie, friend, and community leader, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, surrounded by family and love after a courageous battle with cancer. Di was a radiant spirit whose warmth and generosity left an indelible mark on everyone she met.

Born in Cambridge, Mass., Di quickly learned how to navigate new towns and meet new people. Her father was in international sales and she moved every three years of her life. Growing up, she touched people’s lives in Ohio, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, and Illinois. Di and her family eventually settled in Franklin Lakes, N.J. where she was a standout high school athlete – track star, field hockey player, basketball player, and varsity cheerleader – and a bright student with a passion for people. She pursued her college studies first at Green Mountain College as a retail major and later graduated from Elmira College with a degree in English.

She eventually settled in Lancaster, Pa., where she raised her three children – Toby, Amy, and Becca – as a single mother, with extraordinary care and enthusiasm. Di was the heart of every room – her home a haven of safety, laughter, snacks, and wisdom for not only her family, but for generations of friends. Whether hosting gatherings, offering support, or simply welcoming her children’s friends with open arms, Di always had an open door and created a space where everyone felt seen, heard, and loved.

Di also poured her energy into creating her own art consulting business, Art Effects. She had a special eye for art and enjoyed helping others create beautiful spaces. She also followed in her mother’s footsteps, serving her community in many ways. Di was a Brownie leader, the PTO president, and was deeply involved in local organizations including the Lancaster Junior League, and the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals (ORCA) for nearly two decades.

After several solo camping trips with her best dog friend, Jessie, she found a deep love for Maine. She married her soulmate and best friend and convinced Ted to take a leap and make a home in Maine. Di and Ted became innkeepers at Pemaquid Hotel and they fell in love with the town of Damariscotta. Di quickly settled in and for the first time in her life she felt at home. She created amazing friendships, joining everyone at the Grill, her “happy place” for happy hour on Fridays.

She continued her love of giving back when she arrived in Maine, volunteering with the Miles Memorial Hospital League, running the Miles Hospital gift shop, spending many hours working at and helping to organize the Miles Thrift Shop, giving her time to the Lions Club and the Damariscotta River Association and she was a member of the Women’s Winter Network. Perhaps the most notable of her volunteer efforts was the incredible success of “The Villages of Light” and the October Pumpkinfest, due in large part to Di’s desire to be kind and helpful whenever she could!

Di had brilliant ideas (that she would share whether you wanted to hear them or not!), a very strong personality, and an impeccable knack for organization. She was a collector of many things and had a special appreciation for antiques and leather. She loved people and would talk to anyone. Her goal was to make them smile and laugh. Di loved life and would often say, “Live every day like it’s your last!” She was the bonus mom, best friend, wise counselor, and fierce protector to many. No matter what was going on, she always had a big smile and bright eyes. Di was radiantly beautiful inside and out, even while courageously fighting for her life.

Di is survived by her beloved husband, Ted; her three cherished children, Toby, Amy, and Becca; eight treasured grandchildren; two stepchildren, Thad and Mandy; two step-grandchildren; her many dear friends who considered her family; and a legacy of love and kindness that spans decades.

A celebration of Di’s life will be held on Oct. 18, 2025 from 3-6 p.m. at Clark’s Cove Farm, 107 Ridge Road, Walpole. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Di’s memory to Midcoast Humane, a cause close to her heart: Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

