Diane Leslie Blake passed away after a long battle with cancer on Aug. 16, 2021, at Sussman House in Rockport. Born Dec. 7, 1944, she was the youngest of three daughters born to William F. Blaisdell and Eleanor E. Blaisdell.

Raised in Phippsburg, she attended local schools and graduated Morse High in Bath class of 1962. She married Byron L. Blake on May 15, 1964 and resided in Bath before moving to Woolwich, and then to their final home in Wiscasset where they raised their daughter Lorraine (Lori).

She loved horses, dogs, days at the beach with her sisters, and in later years, hunting down yard sales with her oldest sister. She was outspoken, funny, fiercely loving, and loyal to her friends and family.

She is survived by husband, Byron; daughter and son-in-law Lori M. and Ric L. Hocking; granddaughter and husband Kimberley J. and Dan T. Oakes; her newest and greatest love, her great-grandson Krew B. W. Oakes, whom she got to visit with and hold just a few days ago; sisters, Norma J. Blaisdell and Victoria A. Gear; nephews, William A. Gear and Anthony M. Gear; several great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Darryl Huff; and best friend, Jackie Bailey.

At her request there will be no service, just a private burial with close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Horses with Hope Equine Rescue, 38 Grassow Loop, Hope, ME 04847, or your favorite animal shelter.

