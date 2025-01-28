Diane “Sue” Murray, 80, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2025 with her loving family by her side. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at 2 p.m. also at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published when it becomes available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the family, please visit Sue’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

