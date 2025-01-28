The Lincoln County News
Diane ‘Sue’ Murray Service Announcement

at

Diane “Sue” Murray, 80, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 24, 2025 with her loving family by her side. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 at 2 p.m. also at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published when it becomes available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the family, please visit Sue’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.


