Diane White, of Walpole, passed away on July 4, 2020 while resting comfortably at home. Her passing was supported by her loving husband, John White, and her many friends in the Walpole area.

She was the daughter of Harriet and Francis Clement and was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Bangor. She attended Catholic schools, graduating from John Baptist Memorial High School, and she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Maine at Orono.

Diane had a loving heart and always championed the cause of those less fortunate or those that were not able to advocate for themselves. She worked at United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Maine and Adult Education in Bangor. She moved to Midcoast Maine when she began work at the Maine State Prison, where she worked in a variety of adult education programs for over 20 years. She worked in maximum security settings as well as work-release settings, helping prisoners to transition to productive and fulfilling lives after release. She obtained a social work license to enhance her skills in this important work.

Her compassionate nature also led her to a lifelong love of animals. She gave to a number of organizations devoted to the care and nurturing of animals, and she consistently advocated for their decent treatment. Over the course of her life, she had many pets and found great joy and comfort in their companionship.

Diane is survived by her husband, John White; her stepson, Trapper White, his wife Michelle, and their children, Oliver and Henry; and her stepson, Damian Williams, his wife Inga, and their son Grayson; her cousin, Sharon Bartholomew, her husband Dean; her cousin, Jeannie McGiness; and her aunt, Lorraine McGiness. Diane nurtured her friendships and had many friends, including many in the Walpole area. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will celebrate Diane’s life privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diane’s name to the humane society of your choice.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

