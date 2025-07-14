It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dianne “Dinah” Oliver Moore, 86, of Scarborough, who passed away peacefully at her home after a hard-fought battle with Bulbar ALS on July 10, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Dinah was born on Feb. 26, 1939 in Nobleboro to Beatrice and Elliott Oliver. She met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Richard Moore, at Waldoboro High, and cherished telling the story of their first date going to the movies in a pulp truck. After graduating from Waldoboro High School in June 1957, Dinah and Richard were married that November, beginning a lifetime of love and devotion that spanned more than 67 years.

Together, they raised three children – Kelly, Shawn, and Hillary – and built a life full of adventure and cherished memories. The family enjoyed snowmobiling, summers at their lake house on Damariscotta Lake, and attending stock car races. In May 1984, Dinah and Richard moved their family business to Scarborough. In 1986 they created a new homestead near which all their children eventually settled. Holidays and special occasions were always lively and full of love, with grandchildren and great-grandchildren filling the home with joy.

Dinah and Richard spent many winters in Daytona Beach. They also enjoyed traveling the country together in their motor home. Their summers were spent in Maine spending time with family and friends and dancing together at Shore Hills Campground in Boothbay.

Family was the center of Dinah’s world. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who never missed a ball game or a moment to cheer from the sidelines. Whether sitting in the bleachers or in the scorer’s booth at the racetrack, she was always present, always proud. Her phone calls with her grandchildren were frequent and treasured, and she embraced her role as “Gramma” with warmth and joy.

Dinah had a gift for creating beauty and comfort. Her sewing was impeccable – from the handmade curtains that graced every room to the carefully crafted quilts on each family member’s bed. Her gardens were vibrant and flawless, a reflection of her love for color and care. She also had a passion for cooking, whether preparing meals for a race team or testing out new recipes with precision and delight. When she wasn’t sewing, gardening, or cooking, Dinah could often be found at the bingo hall, enjoying card games and the company of friends.

She will be remembered for her kind spirit, boundless energy, and the way she made everyone feel welcome and loved. Her legacy is one of compassion, strength, and unwavering dedication to her family.

Dinah was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice; stepfather, Walter; and father, Elliott.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; her children, Kelly (Roxanne), Shawn (Betsy), and Hillary (Carl); her grandchildren, Sarah (Sascha), Ryan (Tiffany), Peter (Ellie), Paige (Charlie), Katelyn (Anthony), and Tucker; and her great-grandchildren, Lydia, Scarlett, Caleb, Hope, Colson, and Vincent.

Dinah’s love and memory will live on in each of them – and in all who had the honor of knowing her.

There will be a time of visitation on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service for Dinah will begin at noon, with Dana Dow officiating. There will be a reception immediately following. The burial will be at the German Church Cemetery on Route 32 in Waldoboro at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Dinah by spending time with the people you love. Share a hug and be grateful for your loved ones.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Moore family, please visit Dinah’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

