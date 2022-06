A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water St., Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.

