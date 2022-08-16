Dolores Marion McCluskey, “Tootie,” passed away in her home in Waldoboro on Aug. 10, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on Aug. 31, 1939 in Rockland to Mary Lombardo.

Dolores grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 1957. She was a custodian for RSU 40 for 42 years and she also did house cleaning.

She was a stubborn, opinionated, but giving, social woman. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, hummingbirds, and watching her beloved Red Sox. She was a member of the Rebekahs.

Dolores was predeceased by her mother; her husband, Leland McCluskey; brother, Russell Luce Sr. and his wife, Anita Luce; and sister, Donna Collamore. She is survived by daughters, Tina Krupa, of Brunswick, and Kim Wellman, of Waldoboro; sister, Denice Creamer, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Randy Krupa, of Brunswick, MacKenzie Wellman, of Warren, Zachary Wellman, of Waldoboro, Larry Wellman Jr., of Waldoboro, Jennifer Barnard, of Thomaston, and Jimmy Wellman, of Waldoboro; several nieces and nephews; and her cat Snuggles.

The family will honor her privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

