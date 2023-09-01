Donald G. Burnham, 71, of Contoocook, N.H., passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2023 following an extended illness. Donald was born on Dec. 15, 1951 in Norwalk, Conn. He was the son of the late Anna Jean and Roger Burnham.

Donald served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following that, he worked for over 42 years for the telephone company, first in Damariscotta and then in Contoocook, N.H. He enjoyed working in his vegetable gardens and he was a very talented woodworker. He created many beautiful pieces of furniture for the log cabin he shared with Andrea “Andi” Plummer, his lifelong partner, and the love of his life.

Donald is survived by his lifelong partner, Andrea Plummer, of Contoocook, N.H.; brother, David Burnham, of Bethel; sister, Debbie Burnham, of Laconia, N.H.; sister, Susan Grondin and her husband, Richard, of Falmouth; and niece, Sarah Grondin, of Portland.

Donald will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Services will not be held.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

