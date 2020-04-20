Donald Charles Lord, 89, of Jefferson, died of late stage dementia on Feb. 27, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

He was born Aug. 21, 1930 in Derby, Conn., the son of William and Ruth (O’Brien) Lord.

In 1953 Don enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was discharged in 1956. He later received a BA from Oberlin College and a Ph.D. from Western Reserve University. Don was a professor of history at Texas Woman’s University and Unity College and retired from education after teaching English at Erskine Academy.

Don was a passionate bridge player and enjoyed many years of friendship and competition with the Midcoast Bridge Club in Rockland.

Don is survived by his wife Patricia of Jefferson; three children, Maurita Lord of Waldoboro, Sean and his wife Simone of Gilmanton, N.H., and Katie West and her husband Adam of Sevierville, Tenn.; and five grandchildren, Hannah Lord and Zack, Josh, Blake, and Tori West.

