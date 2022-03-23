Advanced Search
Donald D. Merrill April 5, 1960 - March 21, 2022

Donald D. Merrill, 61, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Winship Green in Bath.

He was born on April 5, 1960, a son of Lloyd G. and Louise M. (Stilphen) Merrill.

He attended Bath schools and Morse High School. He was employed at Stinson’s Canning Company in Bath and was also a self-employed carpenter and painter.

He enjoyed hunting, painting, and spending time with family.

He is survived by one brother, Michael Merrill, of Warren; one sister, Terri L. Streevey, of Woolwich; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

