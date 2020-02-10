Donald (Don) H. Achorn died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Wolfeboro, N.H. He was born in Waldoboro on Oct. 25, 1925, the son of Harold Achorn and Carolyn (Orff) Achorn. He was a resident of Sugar Hill Retirement Community in Wolfeboro, N.H. and previous resident of Naples, Fla. and Belmont, Mass.

He attended Waldoboro High School and Bryant & Stratton Business School in Boston. He studied under the late Dr. Everett L. Ried, who was the chief metallurgist at the Watertown Arsenal. He attended various lectures at MIT on metallurgy as well. Donald served in a Fleet Air Wing in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater in WWII. He worked for Achorn Steel Company of Boston and Cambridge, Mass. for 43 years, retiring in 1989 as president and chairman of the board. He was a member of Simon W. Robinson Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Lexington, Mass., Gethsemane-DeMolay Commandery No. 7 – Knights Templar, Royal Arch Chapter in Newton, and Shriners Aleppo Temple (lifetime member). Donald was a committeeman and past chairman of Boy Scout Troop 304 in Belmont, Mass.

Donald and his wife Clarissa enjoyed many years at Pleasant Lake in Casco. When their children were young, they built a cottage, and they were known to have some kind of project at all times. In their retirement they would travel between Casco and their home in Naples, Fla., spending about half a year at each dwelling. They were active members of the Belmont United Methodist Church, and Mayflower United Church of Christ in Naples, Fla.

He married Clarissa (Chris) Miller, his sweetheart from Waldoboro, in 1947, who survives him. He leaves a daughter, Jane Albert and her husband Ronald of Sandwich, N.H.; a son, Allan Achorn and his wife Diane of Hudson, N.H.; and a son, Stephen Achorn and fiance Myra Van Eekelen of Gorham. Donald had eight grandchildren, Caroline (Albert) Walsh, Erica (Albert) Page, Catherine Achorn, Lauren Achorn, Christopher Achorn, Stephen Achorn, Emily Achorn, and Matthew Achorn; and one great-grandchild, Peyton. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Kennedy; and has one niece, Andrea Landry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orff’s Corner Community Church, Route 32, P.O. Box 1021, Waldoboro, ME 04572; the Orff’s Corner Cemetery Association; or the Orff-Achorn Cemetery Association of Waldoboro.

A graveside service will be held at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro in the spring.

