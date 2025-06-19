Donald E. Mank, 87, of Nobleboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a brief period of declining health. Donald was blessed to hold many cherished roles in life, as a friend, brother, father, and grandfather.

Donald was born Sept. 20, 1937 in Bremen, the son of Roy and Nora (Collamore) Mank. Donald grew up in Bremen and attended local schools. He spent much of his youth helping his family on their farm. In his younger years, he was employed at the Paragon Button Factory. On Oct. 28, 1961, he married the love of his life, Orianna Feyler. Shortly after they married, they welcomed two children into their lives. Around that time, Donald worked alongside his father to build their future family home in Broad Cove, Bremen. Later on, Donald and Orianna settled in Nobleboro, where they would spend the rest of their lives surrounded by family.

Throughout the years, Donald worked for Maine DOT, Basham, and held other jobs that included paving, plowing, and just about anything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outside, especially if it involved riding his lawn mower around the lawn which brought him joy and comfort. In retirement, you could find Donald sitting at the bar bright and early at Moody’s, and every evening, he, and his wife Orianna played their nightly game of Yahtzee until her passing in 2022. He was devoted to his family and was always the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Orianna Mank; parents, Roy and Nora (Collamore) Mank; brothers, Raymond, Floyd, and Richard Mank; and sisters, Frances Benner and Barbara McLaughlin.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Mank, of Nobleboro; daughter, Roxanna Reynolds, of Waldoboro; son, Dakotah Mank, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Benjamin Mank, of Nobleboro, Allison Mank, of Orono, and Dominik and Adrian Mank, of Waldoboro; brother, David Mank, of Bremen; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will honor his life privately.

Donations may be made to honor his life to Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620, Cape Neddick, ME 03902.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

