Donald “Donnie” E. Prior, 50, of Bremen, passed away at his home on Dec. 22, 2023. Donnie was born on Feb. 18, 1973, in Rockland, to parents Craig E. and Cynthia A. (Gould) Prior.

Donnie grew up in Bremen and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1991.

On Oct. 12, 2002, Donnie married Lisa (Wotton) Prior, and became a loving father to his three children: Alan, Allyson, and Morgan Prior, all of Bremen.

Donnie was a self-employed fisherman. He went clamming, lobstering, scalloping, and seining. His favorite place was the shore, looking out over the ocean and checking out what was going on.

He loved his horn and taking care of animals. Donnie had a big heart, especially for his family. He never ended a conversation without saying, “I love you.” He always helped his neighbors, had conversations with anyone, and loved aggravating for fun. He truly looked out for everyone he knew and loved.

Donnie was predeceased by his sister, Lori Ann Prior; grandfather, Kenneth “Lion” Prior; paternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Hannah and husband, Stanton; maternal grandparents, Bill and Ann Gould; and uncles, Stephen and Franklyn Prior.

He is survived by his parents, Craig and Cynthia Prior, of Bremen; children, Alan, Allyson, and Morgan Prior, of Bremen; sister, Jessie Clough and husband, Jamie, of Mt. Vernon; brothers, Gregory Prior, of Bremen, and Cleve Prior and partner, Danielle, of Bremen; aunts, Diane Drinkwater, of Owls Head, and Tracy Crowell, of Waldoboro; uncles, David Gould and Ricky Gould; partner, Tiffanee Fraughton, of Bremen; many nieces and nephews; and his cat, Mussels.

A celebration of life for Donnie will be announced at a later date.

A celebration of life for Donnie will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro.

