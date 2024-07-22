Donald F. Walenta passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, on the afternoon of July 15, 2024, at the age of 89. Born on May 29, 1935, he was the son of Andrew and Catherine (McCann) Walenta in Lisbon, Conn.

He was raised in New London and Norwich, Conn., graduating from Norwich Free Academy in 1953. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, honorably discharged in 1962.

His strong work ethic and motto of, “if it’s worth doing it’s worth doing right,” led him to a lifelong career in the propane industry where he was a well-respected general manager at the time of his retirement. After retirement he moved to Nobleboro to live “the way life should be,” as he often quoted.

Don was devoted to his faith and dedicated much of his time to the Damariscotta Baptist Church. He and his wife spent many vacations in Tennessee, Parrot Mountain being one of his favorites. He enjoyed the simple things in life, tinkering around his house and watching the woodland creatures passing through the yard.

He enjoyed sports, partial to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and was quite possibly UConn women’s basketball’s number one fan. He loved a round of golf with family and friends, stating “it’s never a bad day on the golf course.”

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Ann Blalsdell Walenta; his five children, Michael (Kerrie), Pam (Bob), Danny (Jane), Donald, and Deanna aka “Stef” (Keith); nine grandchildren, Ashley, Brittney, Jessie, Hayden, Matthew, Nicholas, Daniel, Annalicia, and Steven; as well as five great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a service in his honor at the Damariscotta Baptist Church on Aug. 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. A private graveside service will be held in Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Damariscotta Baptist Church, P.O. Box 248, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

