Donald Frank Main, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2023 in Oklahoma. Don was born in Damariscotta on April 22, 1945 to Harold and A. Lillian (Sidelinger) Main. He and his four siblings were raised by Carl and Lillian Main. He grew up in Wiscasset attending local schools, but moved out of Maine before he turned 20.

He first moved to Boston, Mass. with his brother Richie, then to Oklahoma where he spent most of his life.

Don “loved” life. Don was an avid fisherman. This photo was taken during one of his trips home for a visit to Maine, striper fishing with his brother, Jim. In Oklahoma, he spent many weekends at the lake fishing for catfish. He loved Oklahoma, country music, his red Chevy pickup truck, his cowboy boots, and being outdoors. Don bought homes through the years to rent. Being a landlord meant being a handyman.

He could fix just about anything that went wrong. At one point in his life he served as a pastor. He accepted Christ as his lord and savior and strived to live and share the message of Christ.

He lost both of his parents; his stepfather, Carl; brother, Richie; and infant son. Leslie Main. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his longtime girlfriend of 35 years, Shirley Goodger; his son, Donald Main Jr., of Texas; two brothers, Harold E. Main, of Boston, Mass. and Jim Main and his wife, Judi, of Wiscasset; sister, Margaret (Midge) Pafume, of Texas. Also honorary grandchildren, Dallas Hall, of Washington, D.C., Eric Smith and wife, Cyndi, of Royce City, Texas, and their two children, Aryka (Erica) Smith and Aiden Scarberry.

