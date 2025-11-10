Donald Grant McClure, 77, of Middletown, R.I. and Damariscotta, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. A dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and community member, he was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be with us forever in our thoughts and cherished memories.

Born on Dec. 16, 1947, Don grew up in Newington, Conn. He attended Admiral Farragut Academy and then enrolled at Norwich University, which is when he met his wife, Karen, who was attending Green Mountain College. They were married on May 11, 1968. Soon after their first son, Douglas, was born, Don’s role in the Army took them to Panama.

After he completed his military service, he took a job with Arthur Anderson and they moved back to Connecticut and had a second son, Daniel.

Always looking for new opportunities and challenges, Don worked as an executive with several companies over the course of his life, even leaving the white-collar workforce to own and operate his own video store. Karen and Don raised their sons in Hampden and later Shrewsbury, Mass. During retirement, they moved to Damariscotta – a favorite vacation spot and place of many family memories – where Don became a member of the Rotary Club. In 2019, they moved to Middletown, R.I. to be closer to their sons and grandchildren.

No matter where Don went, he was ready to greet people with a warm smile, an eager expression, and a quick joke. His deep voice and calm tones resonated in any room, even at just a whisper.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen; sons, Douglas (Kimberly), and Daniel; grandchildren, Angel and Hadley (Danielle); and sister, Donna. Don was cremated and his ashes remain with Karen in a place of honor and love.

